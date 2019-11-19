Home

Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
Jimmy "Stress" Espinoza

Jimmy "Stress" Espinoza Obituary
Jimmy "Stress" Espinoza,
69, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 16, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Espinoza. He is survived by his children, Josette Espinoza (J.B.) and Chris (Misti) Espinoza; father, John Espinoza; siblings, Eleanor Pagels, Marlene (Mike) Trujillo and Gerald (Tammy) Espinoza; grandchildren, Lenny, Isiah, Isaac and Josh; ex-wife, Patty Espinoza; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Jimmy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Public viewing, 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 19, 2019
