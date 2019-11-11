|
Jimmy O. Padilla, 74, of Pueblo, passed away on November 7, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Higino and Juanita Padilla and daughter Julie Ann Padilla. He is survived by his children, Jamie Rivera, Ken Padilla, Jim (Heather)Padilla and Pamela (Jerry) Cisneros; grandchildren, Nicholas Rivera, Jacob Rivera and Elijah Padilla; great grandchildren, Jude Rivera and Mason Padilla; siblings, Loraine Rodriguez, Shirley (Lino) Maes, Benita Padilla, Louise (Tom) Galvan, Patsy (PJ) Sierra, Gene (Lillian) Padilla and Janet Aguilar; numerous special nephews and nieces; extended family and friends. Jimmy enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He loved to ride his motorcycle. He was a jack of all trades and was very creative and artistic especially when singing, his favorite being his church music. Jimmy was a true man of God and a dedicated pastor to his church at Family Faith and Worship. More than anything he loved spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Funeral Service, 10:00 am, Wednesday, Romero Chapel. Interment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 11, 2019