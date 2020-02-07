|
Jo Ann Pisciotta, 64,
- born Feb. 23, 1955, to Fred and
- Vera (Anselmo) Pisciotta, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. She is survived by her children, Melissa (James) Young and Joseph Thompson; brother, Robert Pisciotta; twin sister, Mary Ann (Larry) Hegler; two grandchildren, Abigail and Gage; nephews, Robert (Jacque) Pisciotta and Ryan (Alexandra) Hegler. She was preceded in death by her oldest brother, Sam Anthony and nephew, Freddie Pisciotta. She was born and raised in Pueblo, graduated from Central High School in 1973. She attended Pueblo business college and graduated from Colorado State University-Pueblo Magna Cum Laude in 2008. She worked at Colorado State University -Pueblo for 23 years and was a member of Ladies Fidelity Italian Lodge. At her request, cremation has taken place. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020, at Sonrise Church, 421 E. Spaulding, Pueblo West, 81007. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or Pueblo PAWS Shelter in her name.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 7, 2020