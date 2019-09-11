|
Jo Anne "Jody" Lane,
- 86, of Pueblo, passed away on Aug. 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Arthur Lane; mother, Lorene (Robert) Radakovich; father, Joe (Erma) Simmons and granddaughter, Arianne Lane. Jody graduated from Central High School in 1951 and was inducted into the school's Hall Of Honor in 2014. Jody led a life of public service in numerous capacities, primarily as an unpaid volunteer. She was president of the Dolphin's swim team booster club from 1961-1971, served as president of the State AAU swim committee from 1976-1978 and received the United States Swimming Outstanding Service award in 1985. She was also recognized by the Pueblo Chieftain as Sportswoman of The Year in 1983 and was inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Association Hall of Fame in 1985. She served on District 60's school board from 1979-1989. During her tenure on the board she served as vice president, president and was appointed by the governor to serve on the State Advisory Board for Vocational Education. She also served on the Colorado Association of School Boards and served as vice president and president of this organization in 1986 and 1987 and received the Jess C. Christenson Outstanding School Board Member award for the State of Colorado in 1987. During this time, Jody served on the Mellon Foundation Grant Steering Committee for the Colorado Department of Education and was a school board representative for the Pueblo Area Council of Governments (PACOG) in 1987. Jody lived her life by the credo, "You cannot live a perfect day until you do something for someone who can never repay you". Her biggest fault was her inability to say no. She was the person everyone would call if something needed to be done for young people. As the Director of Aquatics for the Pueblo Parks and Recreation she supervised hundreds of teenagers as lifeguard and swim instructors giving them their first experience in the world of work and guiding them to become responsible citizens. But most of all, Jody was a loving wife and mother and a great friend to a lot of people from all walks of life. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Brookdale Senior Living Center and the compassionate care Frontier Hospice provided during her final days. Jody is survived by sister, Frieda (Al Hensley) Spann; son, Matthew (Geri) Lane; grandson, Richard Lane and son, Michael Lane; grandson, Chris Lane; nephew, Rick (Diane) Webb; great-nephew and niece, Matt (Margie) and Claire Webb; as well as great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Ascension Episcopal Church, 410 W. 18th St. In lieu of food and flowers, donations in her memory can be made to "The Arianne" Creative Arts Scholarship (care of Cards for Life) or to the Ascension Episcopal Churchfund. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 11, 2019