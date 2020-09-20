1/1
Joan Chalmers
Joan Chalmers, 87, passed away Sept. 10, 2020. She is survived by Zoe (Ron) Rozga, Scott (Paula) Durkee, and Matt (Janice) Chalmers; grandchildren Zachary, Levi, Michael, Kristen, Court-ney, Kelly and Keith; numerous great-grand-children; stepsister Carrie Price; and her longtime partner, Bill McAl-pine. Joan was preceded in death by her first husband, Leland Sam Durkee; and second husband, Harold Harry Chalmers. She was a proud Ohio State graduate where she majored in Home Economics which she taught for many years at Midview High School in Grafton, Ohio. She moved to Pueblo West in 1977 where she became an early member of Pueblo West Ec-umenical Church. She sang in the church choir, was the chairman of the prayer chain, and lovingly tended the Paradise Memorial Garden at the church. Her hobbies were sewing, quilting, playing bridge, Bible studies, gardening and spending time with family. Private family service. Memorial contributions may be made to The Paradise Memorial Garden at the Ecumenical Church of Pue-blo West or the Joni Fair Hospice House through the funeral home office. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Funderal Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 82005
(719) 564-0920
