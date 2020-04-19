|
Joan Marie Fossceco, 83,
- passed away April 13, 2020. Survived by brothers and sister, Joe (Alice) Godec, Tony (Vicky) Godec and Margie (David) White; children, Gary (Barb) Fossceco, Lori (Preston) Smith, Ron (Toni) Fos-sceco, Dennis (Danette) Fossceco and Corey (Dana) Junkman; grandchildren, Andrea (Amit) Vyas, Daniel (Shamara) DeHerrera, Devron and Lily Smith, Clinton (Chel-sey) Fossceco, Samantha (Taylor) Schiffer, Brianna Fossceco, Parker Jelou-chan and Devon Fossceco; great-grandchildren, Ajay Vyas, Kallia, Kyra and Kezlin DeHerrera, Hagen and Hadley Fos-sceco and Brayden and Oaklee Schiffer. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Charles Fossceco; and parents, Joe and Eva Godec. Joan was born on Feb. 17, 1937, in Pueblo, and was a domestic goddess until her children graduated high school. She decided it was time to move out of the house to manage a video store for several years. Joan then became a med-ical receptionist with Dr. Bagale and stayed with him until her retirement. She loved all her patients, colleagues and just talking with everyone. She truly had the gift of gab. After her retirement, she decided to volunteer her time at the YWCA. Joan enjoyed making beautiful, decorative cards and ALWAYS enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved all her grand-kids. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joni Fair Hospice House and/or YWCA in Pueblo, Colo. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020