- ered her Heavenly Home on May 7, 2020, six months after her loving husband of 70 years, Bert, entered Heaven. Joan's love for her husband, family, and Church was encompassing of simply a love for life. After starting a family, Joan headed to college to acquire a B.A. in Education. She became known to all of the District 70 elementary schools and loved by all the second-graders. After retiring from approximately 20 years of elementary education, Joan started volunteering for Sangre de Cristo Hospice, and local charities, The Bargain Box and Operation School Bell. Having a fondness for the importance of education, Joan set up scholarship funds for Pueblo Community College students. Joan, with her husband, Bert, were lifelong mem-bers of the Vineland United Methodist Church, where they based their lives around their church family. Joan is survived by her son, David (Ro) Hartman and children, MacKenzie and Shane Hartman, daughter, Diane Hartman and her daughter, Jewell Anne (Nik) Hartman; daughter, Donna (Clay) Fitzsim-mons and children; Scott Fitzsimmons and sons, Adam and Seth Fitzsim-mons, Jeff (Anna) Fitz-simmons and Megan (Eli-jah) Brito and daughters, Madeline Jo and Emily Kay Brito; and a large loving church fam-ily and numerous friends in the community. A special thank you to Sangre de Cristo Hospice for providing excellent assistance during a time of need. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled well into the future. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Vineland United Methodist Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020