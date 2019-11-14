|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Joan Lopez
11/14/1955 - 7/30/2019
Wishing our beloved aunt, sister and friend a very joyous first birthday
in heaven.
Today and always,
you are forever in our hearts.
The family would like to take this opportunity to give our heartfelt thanks
to the nurses, CNA's and staff at Sangre de Cristo Hospice who treated her with utmost compassion
in her final days as
she battled cancer.
Special thanks to:
Dr. Alonso Pacheco,
Dr. Teresa Braden,
Dr. Geoffrey Johnson,
Dr. Shaheer Zulifiqar
and Parkview Medical Center for their excellent care throughout her
illness.
Missed by your family,
Andrea and Maria
(Sister Lu) Aragon;
Darrin, Freddie and
Evan Smith
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 14, 2019