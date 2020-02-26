Home

79, of Pueblo, departed this life peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020, and is worshipping at the feet of Jesus. She was the fourth of Lawrence and Pauline Urueta-Bailey's six children. Joan was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Solis; parents, Lawrence K. Bailey and Pauline Urueta Bailey; sister, Mary Trujillo; brothers, Robert S. Bailey, Lawrence K. Bailey Jr. Joan married her loving husband of 61 years, Jose Solis, in June 21, 1958. Her spirit is carried on by her husband, Jose Solis; daughter, Anita (Mike) Ortega; son, Joseph (Rosalie) Solis Jr.; daughters, Lisa (Brian) Steele and Arlene (Mike) Maes; grandchildren, Andres (AnnMarie), AJ (Leslie), Christiano, Pablo (Christy), Stephanie (Anthony), Clarissa (Cesar), Jeremy (Christine), Keven, Derrick (Ana), Danielle, Dayton (Presley); 23 great-grand- children; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Bailey and Jeannie Daugherty; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Funeral service, 9 a.m. Thursday, Praise Assembly of God, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.
