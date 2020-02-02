|
Joann B. Erspamer
Joann B. Erspamer, 66,
- passed away peacefully at home with loved ones by her side Jan. 20, 2020, in Pueblo West, Colo. Joann was born to John and Esther Benninghoff of Aspen, Colo., Feb. 26, 1953. She is survived by her two children, Anna (Isaac) Rivera and Adam (Noelle) Erspamer; her four grand-children, Jaden, Xavier, Champ and Ezra; and very special friend and caregiver, Pete Gennetta. She was cremated with no services upon her request. A memorial will be planned for this summer in La Veta. We would like to thank the Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020