|
|
JoAnn Joyce Kenley, 88,
- born in La Junta, Colo., Feb. 14, 1931. Passed over on Dec. 22, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Vern R Kenley Sr; son, Vern R Kenley Jr.; and daughter, Libby L. Kenley. Survived by daughter, Valerie (Filip E.) Babitz; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family celebration of life at a future date. Special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Sangre de Cristo Joni Fair Hospice House. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019