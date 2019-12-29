Home

POWERED BY

Services
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920

JoAnn Joyce Kenley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnn Joyce Kenley Obituary
JoAnn Joyce Kenley, 88,
born in La Junta, Colo., Feb. 14, 1931. Passed over on Dec. 22, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Vern R Kenley Sr; son, Vern R Kenley Jr.; and daughter, Libby L. Kenley. Survived by daughter, Valerie (Filip E.) Babitz; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family celebration of life at a future date. Special thank you to all the wonderful staff at Sangre de Cristo Joni Fair Hospice House. Online condolences may be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -