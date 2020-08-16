Jodi Marie Montano,
43, was born on March 22, 1977, and passed away on Aug. 10, 2020. The angels came unannounced and took our sweet Jodi away from us in the wee hours of the morning. She left this world long before she was supposed to. We will struggle the rest of our lives trying to figure out why- but just know that the time we all shared was of joy and love. She gave of herself without reservation and her love was unconditional. Her quirky sense of humor, quick wit and that mischievous little grin will be burned into our memory banks forever. Jodi was the most precious daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. Our Jodi girl will forever be remembered and missed. Jodi was preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Dorothy Venditti, Charles and Shirley Printz, and Peter and Dee-Dee Montoya. She is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Joshua R. Montano; and her children, Kobi Alan and Kylee Jo, who are all of the family home. She is also survived by her mother, Jo Ann and stepfather, Samuel A. Montoya; father, Thomas Printz and stepmother, Jamie Printz; siblings, Thomas A. (Brandy) Printz, P. Terrence (Johnna) Montoya; mother-in-law, Sandra Abdulla Magana; father-in-law, Jess Magana; brother-in-law, Roger C. Montano; and numerous relatives and friends including her four legged buddy, Daisy Mae. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Jodi's name. Jodi would have liked that- "Know-whata-mean?" Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can made at roselawnpueblo.org
.