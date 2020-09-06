CARD OF THANKS

My Daughter,

Jodi Marie (Printz) Montano,

passed on August 10th, and a celebration of life was held on

August 28, 2020.

We want to offer a special thank you to Pastor Ken Wood and his staff at

"The Avenue Church",

for their generosity in

offering their facilities for Jodi's Funeral Service and reception, in the

fellowship hall, following the service. Pastor Ken's eulogy was spot on,

and will be remembered by all who attended.

We want to thank all

family and friends that were able to attend, as well as all the people who sent sympathy, donations and Mass cards.

A very "special thanks" to Karen Polito, owner of Polito's Beer Barrel, and Frankie Mattarocci, owner of La Tronica's Italian Restaurant, for catering the fabulous food served following the service.

The "Kobi Alan and

KyLee Jo Educational

Account" has been set up at Minnequa Works Credit Union, 1549 Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004, donations are welcome.

"Eternal rest, grant unto them, O Lord, and let

perpetual light shine upon them, through the mercy of God rest in peace".



Tom and Jamie Printz