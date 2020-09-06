1/
Jodi Marie (Printz) Montano
CARD OF THANKS
My Daughter,
Jodi Marie (Printz) Montano,
passed on August 10th, and a celebration of life was held on
August 28, 2020.
We want to offer a special thank you to Pastor Ken Wood and his staff at
"The Avenue Church",
for their generosity in
offering their facilities for Jodi's Funeral Service and reception, in the
fellowship hall, following the service. Pastor Ken's eulogy was spot on,
and will be remembered by all who attended.
We want to thank all
family and friends that were able to attend, as well as all the people who sent sympathy, donations and Mass cards.
A very "special thanks" to Karen Polito, owner of Polito's Beer Barrel, and Frankie Mattarocci, owner of La Tronica's Italian Restaurant, for catering the fabulous food served following the service.
The "Kobi Alan and
KyLee Jo Educational
Account" has been set up at Minnequa Works Credit Union, 1549 Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004, donations are welcome.
"Eternal rest, grant unto them, O Lord, and let
perpetual light shine upon them, through the mercy of God rest in peace".

Tom and Jamie Printz



Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 6, 2020.
