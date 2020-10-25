Joe Anthony Gonzalez, 63, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Oct. 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Mary Gonzales; siblings, Viola Gonzales, Leroy (Virginia) Gonzales and David Gonzales. He is survived by his son, Buddy St. Jude Gonzales; siblings, Carol (John) Ortiz, Christine A. Valerio and Debbie Ortiz; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Joe enjoyed spending time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and helping his father out on the ranch taking care of cattle. His hobbies included drawing and assembling model cars. Joe was a very private man, but enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him. Per Joe's request, there will be no services.



