Home

POWERED BY

Services
Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
(719) 564-0920
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery

Joe Cortez

Add a Memory
Joe Cortez Obituary
Joe A. Cortez, a proud
soldier of the U.S. Marine Corps, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the age of 73. Preceded in death by his father, Steven Cortez; daughter, Linda; and brothers, Frank, Matt, Leroy, Dave and Ross. Survived by daughter, Blossom Gallegos; sons, Dana, Elick and Duane; brothers, Tom and Steve; sister, Carol; mother, Edna Cortez; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m., at Imperial Memorial Gardens cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now