Joe Davis Sr., 76, passed
- away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Parkview Medical Center. Born May 22, 1943, in Lewiston, Idaho, he was the son of the late James H. and Annie E. Davis. After having served an apprenticeship in the United Brotherhood of Carpenter and Jointers of America, he owned and operated Davis Construction, Inc., for many years. He was a lifelong outdoorsman and enjoyed many years of adventures with his wife and children. Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol, of Pueblo; children, Joseph (Debbie), John (Cathy), Judi (Vance Hubersberger) and Jason (Cortnee); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous family members. Celebration of Joe's life, 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. RSVP to [email protected] for location. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019