Joe "Art" Gallegos, 77,
- of
- Pueblo, passed away on March 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janie Gallegos; and parents Cliofes and Lupita Gallegos. He is survived by his children, Jamie Gallegos and Ar-thur Curtis (Lucy) Gal-legos; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grand-children; siblings, Mary, Virginia, Edna, Mandy, Georgia (Ralph), Eddie (Betty) and Tony (Maria); and close niece, Louella "LaLa." Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.romerofamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020