Joe "Art" Gallegos, 77,
- of Pueblo passed away on March 26, 2020. He wass preceded in death by his wife, Janie Gallegos; and parents, Cliofes and Lupita Gallegos. He is survi-ved by his children, Jamie Gallegos and Arthur Curtis (Lucy) Gallegos; grandchildren, Jared, Jac-lyn, Kristen, Jennifer, Tim, Amy, Davelle and Brittany; 12 great grand-children; siblings, Mary, Virginia, Edna, Mandy, Georgia (Ralph), Eddie (Betty) and Tony (Maria); numerous nieces and ne-phews; close niece, Lou-ella "LaLa;" extended family and friends. Art was a jack-of- all trades and enjoyed fishing and yard work. He loved reading his bible and serving the Lord. Most especially, he loved spen-ding time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by all those he leaves behind. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 8, 2020