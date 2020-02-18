|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Joe Gonzales
7/6/1932 - 2/18/2019
Not how did he die,
but how did he live?
Not what did he gain,
but what did he give?
These are the units to measure the worth
Of a man as a man,
regardless of birth.
Not, what was his church, nor what was his creed?
But had he befriended those really in need?
Was he ever ready, with word of good cheer,
To bring back a smile,
to banish a tear?
Not what did the sketch in the newspaper say,
But how many were sorry when he passed away.
Sadly missed by,
family, extended family and friends
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 18, 2020