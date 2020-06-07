Joe Ines Mestas







Joe Ines Mestas, 83, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mary Mestas; siblings, Felix Mestas and Sarah Zaratt; and granddaughter, Deanne. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Mestas; children, Yvonne (Frank) Martinez, Brenda (TJ Esquibel) Ivey and Joe (Yvonne) Mestas Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 23 great- grand-children, four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Loraine, Albert (Viola), Sam (Rosine), Beatrice, Dave (Rosela), Stella, Art (Margo), Art "Dimples" and Tina (An-thony); numerous nieces and nephews; beloved pets, Molly, Jewel and Ebony; extended family and friends. Joe was faithful to his savior Jesus Christ. He was proud of his service as a sergeant in the United States Army. Joe loved playing guitar and singing. He also enjoyed going to Cripple Creek and watching his Broncos. He will forever be loved and deeply missed by all those he leaves behind. Private family service. In lieu of food and flowers, all donations may be made to Southern Colorado Spay and Neuter Clinic in Joe's memory.