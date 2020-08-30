1/1
Joe J. Lujan, 78, of Pue- blo, sadly passed away on Aug. 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Agapito and Josephine Lujan; siblings, Christiana Ortiz, Ascension Sanchez, Elvira Lujan, Pete Lujan, Maria Lujan, Refugio Estella Scritch-field, Irene Torres and Adolfo Lujan. He is survived by loving his children, Brian Lujan, Brenda (Andrew) Miazga, Natalie Jo (Steve Medina) Lujan and Karl (Emily) Lujan; grandchildren, Ariana Lujan, Claire Miazga, Cora-Jane Aubert, Jonathan Lujan, Vincent Miazga, Benjamin Miazga, Jacob Lujan and Declan Lujan; great-grand daugh-ter, Olivia Lujan; numerous nieces and neph-ews; former wife and mother of his children, Phyllis Tamburelli; extended family and friends. noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, in 10 person rotations. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Rosary followed by funeral Mass with livestream through Facebook and You Tube at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, 10 a.m., Friday, arranged by family coordinators due to size limitations. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Full obituary available at www.romerofamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 30, 2020.
