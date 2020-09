Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe J. Lujan, 78, of Pue- blo, sadly passed away on Aug. 25, 2020. Viewing, noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, in 10 person rotations. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Rosary followed by funeral Mass with live- stream through Face-book and You Tube at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, 10 a.m. Wednesday, arranged by family coordinators due to size limitations. Interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens, immediately following service.



