Joe M. Romero

Joe M. Romero Obituary
Joe M. Romero, 68, of
Pueblo, passed away on March 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Andrew and Lupe Romero; brothers, Johnny and Charlie Romero; brothers-in-law, Samuel Casarez and John Montour; sisters-in- law, Amy Romero and Debbie Romero. He is survived by his siblings, Andrew D. Romero Jr., Pearl "Josie" Casarez, Mesario Romero, Rose (Mike) Hernandez, Annie (John) Maez, Lucy (Steve) Medina; sister-in-law, Flora Romero; "special caregiver", Vanessa (Ben) Casarez-Kramer; niece/ nephew, Duane (Christina) Romero; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Joe enjoyed walking, talking with people and music, especially Elvis Presley. He was a very sharp dresser and was very out going. He loved eating vanilla ice cream. Most of all he loved spending time with his loved ones. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those he leaves behind. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Sangre De Cristo for the wonderful care they gave Joe. Private family service with Livestream, 5 p.m. Tuesday,Romero Chapel. Interment, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Roselawn Cemetery, with controlled rotation of 7 people. Please remain in your car until invited to the graveside. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020
