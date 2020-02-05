|
|
Joe Melvin Provost Jr.
- Born Feb. 5, 1936, and passed away on Feb. 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Provost Sr. and brother, Lawrence Provost. Joe is survived by his wife of 65 years, Vesta Mae (Harbour) Provost; his sons, Tom Provost, Tim (Mary) Provost, Larry (Barbara) Provost, Joe (Michele) Provost, Mike Provost; and daughter, Terrie Murray; 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren; his brother, James H. (Etta Mae) Provost; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends who will miss Joe dearly. In lieu of flowers and food you may donate to the in Joe's name. Celebration of life, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at The Zaragoza Hall, 1339 E. Routt Ave.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 5, 2020