T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-5611

Joe Pat Day

Joe Pat Day Obituary
Joe Pat Day, 66, of
Pueblo, Colo., passed away on Dec. 12, 2019, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. Joe Pat was born in Dumas, Texas on April 21, 1953 to Alma and William Day. Joe Pat loved to tell jokes and go shopping at flea markets and second hand stores to see what treasure he could find. He is survived by brothers, Mike (Mary Lou) Day and Jimmy (Cindy) Day of La Junta. Joe Pat was preceded in death by numerous family members, including his parents, Alma and William Day; and brother, Bill Day. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later day. Online Condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 18, 2019
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
