Joe R. Robles, 69, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Pueblo, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Loretta Robles. He is survived by his children, Heather (David) Atencio and Joseph (Cindy) Robles; grandchildren, Adam Sanchez, Collin and Rilee Robles and Alex Atencio; and brother, Rocky (Lydia) Robles. Joe enjoyed golfing with his buddies in both California and Colorado, following the Los Angeles Dodgers, and spending time with family and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 2, 2020.
