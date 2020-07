Or Copy this URL to Share

Joe Thomas Sanchez, 72, of Pueblo passed away on July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Cecilia Sanchez; and brother, Dave Sanchez. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan Sanchez; children, Keith (Tina) Sanchez and Bryan (Anndrea) Sanchez; grandchildren, Xavier, Zeke, Abi, Eli, Amora and Isaiah. At Joe's request, cremation with no formal service.



