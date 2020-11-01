Joe Victor Gomez Sr.,
92, a lifelong Avon-dale resident, born July 28, 1928, passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family at home on Oct. 26, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Albina Solano Gomez and Donaciano Torres Gomez; grandson, Jesse Benjamin Gomez; siblings, Connie Guerrero, Mary Lou Maese; and in-laws, Sam Guerrero, Silverio Finn, Dora and Eugene Smith, Lena and Willie Meehan, and Martha Vazquez. Mr. Gomez is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Alice Gomez, Avondale, Colo.; daughter, Diana (Lenny) Chavez, Wheat Ridge, Colo.; sons, Joe Victor Gomez Jr., Lakewood, Colo., and Rudy Gomez (Sandy Rojas), Denver, Colo.; grandchildren, Marlene Chavez, Tammy Chavez (Bill Arnold), Brian Chavez, Carrie Gomez, Sara Gomez, and Joe Victor Gomez III (Nathali Cueva), all of Denver, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Brianna Chavez, Viviana Chavez- Lovato, Kaitlyn Chavez, Christopher Gomez, Jeremiah Gomez and Joey Victor Gomez IV, all of Denver, Colo.; siblings, Athleen (A.T.) Finn, Pueblo, Colo., Julian "July" (Joan) Gomez, Avondale, Colo., and Betty Jane (Jose) Martinez, Loveland, Colo.; brother-in-law, John (Kay) Sanchez, Thornton, Colo. Joe is Padrino to 16 godchildren, and is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. Joe retired from the former Pueblo Army Depot where he was a surveillance inspector for 32 years. During his service, he was awarded the Department of The Army Decoration for Meritorious Civilian Service, for taking life saving action for a fellow civilian employee. His passions were the meticulous care of his home, lawn and yard at the corner of James Street and North Lane in Avondale. He also had a passion for cars and kept them in the same meticulous condition. Joe loved his music, especially hip hop and jazz: Bill Black, Louie Prima and Lionel Hampton. In his younger days, he could dance in a way that would put today's "Dancing with the Stars" to shame! He had a style of dress that was just as impressive. We'll miss the many heartfelt memories: family gatherings, trips to California to visit family, vacation to Italy for Joe and Alice's 50th wed- ding anniversary and Rome to see Pope St. John Paul II, exploring different cities in Mexico, particularly Guan-jauanto, Mexico (Joe's ancestral land). Our family time with him will be missed but not forgotten. We extend a heartfelt thank you to the Sangre De Cristo Hospice for their care and compassion with special thanks to Heidi, his caregiver. Funeral Mass, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, Sacred Heart Church, Avondale. Father Joseph Vigil, Celebrant. Internment, Roselawn Cemetery, following guidelines temperatures will be taken and masks required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com