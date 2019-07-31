Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elks Lodge 90
426 N. Santa Fe Dr.
Pueblo, CO
Joesph Casados

Joesph Casados Obituary
Joseph John Casados Jr.
"JoJo", 53 of Pueblo passed away July 12, 2019. Joseph is survived by his two sons he loved more than life itself; Phillip and Chance Casados; mother, Gloria Barela; father, Joe Casados Sr.; siblings, Gene Casados, Sheila Gonzales. Joseph served in the US Navy 1985-1988. At his request no service will be held, but a family gathering will be take place 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019, at Elks Lodge 90, 426 N. Santa Fe Dr., Pueblo, CO 81003.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019
