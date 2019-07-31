|
Joseph John Casados Jr.
, 53 of Pueblo passed away July 12, 2019. Joseph is survived by his two sons he loved more than life itself; Phillip and Chance Casados; mother, Gloria Barela; father, Joe Casados Sr.; siblings, Gene Casados, Sheila Gonzales. Joseph served in the US Navy 1985-1988. At his request no service will be held, but a family gathering will be take place 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 3, 2019, at Elks Lodge 90, 426 N. Santa Fe Dr., Pueblo, CO 81003.
- "JoJo"
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on July 31, 2019