- 62, passed away unexpectedly on March 21, 2020. Survived by wife, Mary (Bauer) Arnold; sons, Stephen (Bethany) Arnold and Douglas (Shaylee) Arnold; grandchildren, Ellis, Ottley and Levi; mother, Margaret Stjern-holm; aunt, Alice Zimmerman; his dog, Ace; and numerous cousins and friends. Preceded in death by father, Jeter Hill Arnold; step-father, Richard Stjernholm; and grandparents, Jeter and Nellie Arnold and Chester "Chet" and Martha Irvin. John was born to Jeter and Margaret Arn-old on Nov. 11, 1957, in La Junta, Colo. He owned and operated Arnold Farms in Fowler, Colo., and drove trucks for local companies. John enjoyed family, loved spending time with his grandchildren, never mis-sed his sons' sporting events, traveling, Carl's Jr. breakfast, GG's BBQ, Baskin Robbins dates with Mary, restoring John Deere tractors and sporting around in his dad's 1965 Chevy C10 pickup and showing it at car shows. John served on the Fowler 1st National Bank Board, Highline Canal Board of Directors, Fowler Volunteer Fire and EMS for 18 years, was Fire Chief for six years and lifetime member of Trin-ity Lutheran Church in Fowler. Cremation, Mont-gomery & Steward Crematorium. Service to be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to Fowler Rural Fire Protection District or Trinity Lutheran Church in Fowler. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 29, 2020