John Karl Bolte, 64, of
- Pueblo West, passed away on Dec. 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Katheryne Bolte. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Bolte; daughters, Chastity (Humberto) Marquez of Arvada, Colo., Crystal Lynn Trujillo of Denver, Colo., and Jeannette (Jose) Madrigal of Commerce City, Colo.; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Kenneth) Ward; brother, Raymond Bolte; and niece, Kim Ward-Bernal. John was a retired police officer from Denver and was very proud of his career. He had a great love for dogs and he enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He also enjoyed reading and riding his motorcycle. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those he leaves behind. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Monday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020