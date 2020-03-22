Home

John Carpio

John Carpio Obituary
John N. Carpio, 77, pas-
sed away March 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca; children, Shannon, Niccole (Matt) McDowell and Melissa (Previn) Marquez; siblings, Gene, and Rosemarie (Bob) Kaiser; grandchildren and extended family. Preceded in death by parents, Francisco and Mar-garet Carpio; stepson, Mark Garrett; brother, Robert; and sister-in-law, Norma Carpio. John worked in banking in Pueblo for 48 years and retired as CEO of Decibel Credit Union. He officiated youth soccer and football for over 20 years. In consideration of the health of others, memorial services are postponed. Memorial do-nations may be made to Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, 326 W. 8th, 81003. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020
