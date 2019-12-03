|
IN MEMORIAM
John E. Carrillo
8/29/1947 - 12/3/2018
1st Year in Heaven
I watched you going
slowly
You held my hand so tight
I knew right then and there
That you would see
the light
Jesus was there waiting
Your pain to take away
I knew that you
were going
But I wanted you to stay
He gave me strength to hold you
To caress you and to cry
He gave me time
to kiss you
And time to say goodbye
The Angels came
to get you
You did not go alone
For I know that they were with you
The day God took you home.
I love you forever
I miss you everyday
Your Loving Wife
Gloria
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 3, 2019