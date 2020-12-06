John D. Klovas, 82, passed away Dec. 1, 2020. Born in Valdez, Colo., in 1938. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Ellen A. Klovas. Survived by his children, Michael (Deliza) Klovas, Kelly Klovas; grandchildren, Allie and Zack Klovas; aunt, Etta Klovas; cousin, Jim (Pam) Klovas; dear friend, Anne Branom; numerous nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends. He will be missed by many. John was a United States Army veteran. He retired in 2000 after working 40 years for the Denver Rio Grande Railroad. John was proud of his Slovenian heritage and was a member of the Preseren Glee Club and SNJP Lodge #66. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #145, and valued the time he spent there and the friendships he made. At John's request, there will be no services, but instead his friends are asked to cherish their families and raise a glass in John's honor.



