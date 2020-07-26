John Derringer Christopher Tripp, 63 of Pueblo passed away on July 20, 2020. Affectionately known as Johnny, he slipped away unexpectedly in his sleep. Survived by his mother, Ruby Coates; and seven siblings, Fred -Buster (Jeanette) Tripp, Margaret Ratliff-Tripp, Michael (BJ) Tripp, Robin Tripp, Amelia Tripp, Deborah Cadoret -Dechant, Guy Dechant. Johnny was preceded by his dad, Fred F Tripp; and oldest sister, Junita Kay Ratliff-Tripp. He leaves behind a very large extended family of many cousins, nieces and nephews. Also many friends old and new. Johnny was a very fun guy who always had a smile on his face and a story to tell. He always went out of his way to try to make someone smile if they were not in the mood. Our family and everyone who knew him had a story to tell about him. Just to name a couple. At about 10 years old Johnny received a mini-bike. After owning the bike for a short while, the gas cable broke so he rigged the carburetor with a piece of bailing wire and would invite anyone who dared to go for a ride with him. Their only job... work the gas so he could jump the next hill. Johnny had a storied past that even his family did not know the full extent. During his teens he traveled the country and ended up in the Miami, Fla. area for nearly 20 years and as far as family knows he lived a happy life with a lovely woman friend and sold merchandise on the beaches of Miami. He eventually made it back to Colorado for a short term and met another fine lady, Elsie that he held close to his heart after she passed away and dearly missed until his own passing. He eventually ended up in Centerville, Tenn. with Mom, brothers and sisters, and they lived there together for many years. Only recently all moved back to Pueblo where Johnny will be laid to rest with the memories and heartfelt loss of family members and friends to remember what a dear man he was. God Bless John Derringer Christopher Tripp. Cremation. Private family memorial service has taken place.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store