|
|
John E. Dasher Jr.,
- passed away March 23, 2020, in Pueblo. He was born June 11, 1949, in Pueblo, to John and Jeane Dasher and had been a lifelong resident. He was the co-owner of LMH Building Center. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, John E. Dasher III. John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Juanita; children, Kim (Stephen) Mayo, Chris (Cara) Dasher and Andi Dasher; grandchildren, Alec, Hannah, Meghan, Breanna and Rebecca; great-grand-son, Aayden; brother, Jean (Lynn Branson) Dasher as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Private interment was held in the Mountain View Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of John's life to be announced in June. Online condolences and further information at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 25, 2020