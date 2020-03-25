Home

Davis Mortuary - Pueblo
128 Broadway Avenue
Pueblo, CO 81004
719- 542-1984

John E. Dasher Jr.


1949 - 2020
John E. Dasher Jr. Obituary
John E. Dasher Jr.,
passed away March 23, 2020, in Pueblo. He was born June 11, 1949, in Pueblo, to John and Jeane Dasher and had been a lifelong resident. He was the co-owner of LMH Building Center. He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, John E. Dasher III. John is survived by his wife of 54 years, Juanita; children, Kim (Stephen) Mayo, Chris (Cara) Dasher and Andi Dasher; grandchildren, Alec, Hannah, Meghan, Breanna and Rebecca; great-grand-son, Aayden; brother, Jean (Lynn Branson) Dasher as well as several nieces, nephews and other relatives. Private interment was held in the Mountain View Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of John's life to be announced in June. Online condolences and further information at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 25, 2020
