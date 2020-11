Or Copy this URL to Share

John "Glasses" Edward DeHerrera, 78, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Erlinda DeHerrera; and brothers, Manuel "Chops" DeHerrera, John Henry DeHerrera and Armando DeHerrera. He is survived by his wife, Judy DeHerrera; children, Lisa (Sam) Espinoza, Fred (Debbie) Martinez, Frank Martinez, Johnny DeHerrera, Jose (Kim) DeHerrera, Adrianna DeHerrera, Nick (Lillian) DeHerrera, Eddie DeHerrera and Carlos DeHerrera; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry (MaryAnn) DeHerrera, Tony (Michelle) Verolugo, Tim (Margie) DeHerrera, JR DeHerrera, Ron DeHerrera and Sandra DeHerrera; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. At John's request, cremation with no formal services.



