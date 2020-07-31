1/1
John Filler
John Filler, 86, passed away peacefully at home on July 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, James and Anna (Baker) Filler; brothers, Frank, Joe and Carl; and granddaughter, Brandie Perez. John leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Myra; sons, Michael (Janice) and Mark (Laurie); daughters, Judy (Kim) Demicell, Joyce Gittins (Jeff Freeman), Janet Trevithick and Jennifer Loppnow (Aaron Randall); eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Private family service has taken place. The family will celebrate his life at the family home, come-and-go, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020. Broncos and Rockies attire is requested. In lieu of food or flowers, donations may be made to lbda.org/donate for Lewy Body Dementia research or to Frontier Hospice in Pueblo. The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Kari Coffey and Stevey Bayes R.N. for their loving care of our husband and father. Online condolences, www. MontgomerySteward.com

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jul. 31, 2020.
