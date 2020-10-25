1/1
John Henry Murphy
John Henry Murphy, 55, of Pueblo, passed away on Oct. 16, 2020. He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Kathryn Murphy; in-laws, Angel and Esther Pena; brother-in-law, Dan Ortiz; nephew, Jose Hernandez. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Carolyn Murphy; children, Jonathan and Kevin Murphy; grandchildren, Jolin, Ivy, Kyle and Emma; brother, James Murphy; extended family and friends. John was a proud retired Veteran of the United States Army. He worked at the Chemical Depot, retiring after 15 years. Private family service, 3 p.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the VFW in Boone, Colo.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 25, 2020.
