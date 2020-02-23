|
John Henry Thornburg ,
- passed away Feb. 17, 2020. He was born on Dec. 8, 1919, to John P. Thornburg and Lille Thornburg of Selma, Ind. John was raised in Gas City, Ind., and joined the Army and served in WWII in France and Germany. He then moved to Pueblo, Colo., and married Roberta Adamson on Dec. 27, 1946. John worked at CF&I Steel Corp until he retired. He and Roberta enjoyed staying at their cabin in the San Isabel area. He was a member of the Junior Order of United American Mechanics, Masons, Pueblo Shrine Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the First United Methodist Church in Pueblo where he was a past trustee. Preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Thornburg; and son, Greg Thornburg. Survived by son, Scott (Luanne) Thornburg. No Service. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Pueblo, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020