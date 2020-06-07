Dr. John Paul Hruby, born June 7, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away on May 21, 2020, just a bit shy of his 92nd birthday. After completing high school, he attended John Carroll University and obtained a Bachelor's Degree in 1949. He obtained his Master's Degree in ana-tomy from Ohio State University in 1950 and his Doctor of Dental Surgery from St. Louis University in 1954. He was commissioned as a lieutenant in the United States Navy in 1954 and served two years as a dental officer. After com-pletion of his military service, he completed his internship and residency training at Kings County Hospital, Parkland Hospital and the University of Pennsyl-vania. He married the love of his life, Frances, in 1958 and moved to Colorado. He began his private practice of oral surgery in Pueblo in 1959 and retired in 1993 after 34 years of practice. He was Board Certified in 1961 by the American Board of Oral & Max-illofacial Surgery. He was a member of Kiwanis and President of the YMCA and 30 Club. He was a member of Pueblo Country Club and enjoyed many a Wednesday afternoon on the golf course. He was a member of the Colo-rado Association of Swim-ming Officials and spent many hours by the side of a swimming pool tel-ling swimmers to "Take your mark." He was an incredibly kind man, rare to lose his temper, and always had a hug for his family. He was preceded in death by his son, John Paul Hruby II; and wife of 60 years, Frances Mary Biesty Hruby. He is survived by his children, Jean (Patrick) Wolach, Barbara (Frederick) Glo-giewicz, Jim (Kathy) Hruby and Robert (Kim) Hruby; and grandchildren, Stephen, Brandon and Chris-topher Hruby, Hannah and Karlee Wolach, Lauren, Taylor, Alexis Glogiewicz, Emily and Nicholas Hruby and Katie, Morgan and John Paul Hruby III. Death leaves a sorrow no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. He will always be in our memories. Rest in peace, Doctor John. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and Palliative Care or St. Pius X Catholic Church, Pue-blo or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 7, 2020.