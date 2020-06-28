John J. Huerta, 90, passed away June 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 15, 1929, Walsenburg, to Quirino and Maggie Huerta. Both preceded him in death along with his two wives, Ortence Norris and Marcy Huerta; siblings, Edward Huerta, Lee Huerta and Lucy Vigil. He was a Korean War veteran. He retired from Kellogs Company in San Leandro, Calif. John enjoyed gardening, planting fruit trees, dri-ving, going to McDonalds with his buddies, yard sales and Cripple Creek. But most of all, he loved making his own rules. John is survived by his children, Robert Huerta, John Lopez and Andy Trujillo; brother, Percy Huerta; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews to include his caretakers, Dianna Lopez, Kathy Jordan and Steve Jordan. Inurnment, Friday, July 3, 2020, St. Mary's South Cemetery, Walsenburg, Colo. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 28, 2020.