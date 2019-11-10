|
John Alexander Hunter
- passed away on Nov. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in Brisbane, Australia on Oct. 5, 1944, to John A. Hunter Sr. and Gladys M. Hunter. John lived in Pueblo for 75 years, graduating from Central High School in 1962 and achieving his bachelor's degree from Southern Colorado State College (CSU-P) in 1967. John is survived by his loving wife, Susan Elaine Hunter; two sons, Casey John Hunter (Becky) of Pueblo, Colo. and Adam Edward Hunter (Caitie) of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Torin Anthony Hunter and Reese Elaine Hunter. Also survived by one aunt, Gena McKee of Albuquerque, N.M.; sister, Sandy Hunter of Pueblo, Colo.; several nieces and nephews and numerous cousins including special cousins, Jerry Hunter, Scott Hunter and Doug Hunter. John married the love of his life on Sept. 10, 1971, recently celebrating 48 years of marriage. He is remembered as a supportive, loving father and grandfather and a great friend to everyone he knew. He worked as a physical education teacher at Corwin Middle School where he influenced the lives of many children during his 32 years of tenure, retiring in 2000. John was a lifelong Dodgers and Broncos fan who loved playing golf, riding his Harley-Davidson, and hanging out with his coffee crew and lunch buddies. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 14, 2019, at the Carriage House on the Riverwalk. Special thanks to Parkview MICU staff and especially nurses Brittany, Sierra and Catherine; the doctors and nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care; and Dr. Steven Brown and Dr. Christopher Vialpando. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make contributions to the , PAWS for Life, or the . Online condolences may be made at www.roselawnpueblo.org
