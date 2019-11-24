|
|
John Jack "Jackie" Jasper,
- 76, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Avando "Windy" Jasper and Sarah Maldenado; his sister, Delores Rosales; and sister-in-law, Mary Alice Acosta. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Jasper; children, John (Gail Sandoval) Jasper, Dora (John) Baldwin and Russell (Delores) Jasper; nine grandchildren; three great-grand-children; sister, Mary (Bob) Archuleta; brothers-in-law, Dan Rosales, John Acosta, Michael (Lila) Acosta; sister-in-law, Lisa (Steve) Villarreal; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 24, 2019