John Jack "Jackie" Jasper

John Jack "Jackie" Jasper Obituary
John Jack "Jackie" Jasper,
76, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Avando "Windy" Jasper and Sarah Maldenado; his sister, Delores Rosales; and sister-in-law, Mary Alice Acosta. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann Jasper; children, John (Gail Sandoval) Jasper, Dora (John) Baldwin and Russell (Delores) Jasper; nine grandchildren; three great-grand-children; sister, Mary (Bob) Archuleta; brothers-in-law, Dan Rosales, John Acosta, Michael (Lila) Acosta; sister-in-law, Lisa (Steve) Villarreal; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Memorial service, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 24, 2019
