John L. "Chow" Krall,
- 93, passed away peacefully on Feb. 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy; daughter, Cheryl (Jim) Hartman; son, John (Lori) Krall. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Justin, Janna, Jacie (Darrell) Fisher, and Jimie Hartman, Jake (Jessica) Krall and Sarah (Trason) Merritt. His grandchildren referred to him as "Chowie" and he adored his great grandchildren, Rhett, Luke, Chance Fisher, Addison, Blake Krall, Dawson, Isla Merritt. He is survived by two brothers and sister, Bernie (Marty), Poncho (Marilyn) Krall, Martha Krall; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Burris (Roxy); and numerous nieces, and nephews. He was also a life time member of St. Joseph Lodge and Preseren Glee Club. While he was able to he enjoyed playing cards at T's Bar. He also was a fan of PBR Bull Riding, boxing, and major league sports. The family would like to thank the staff of Sangre de Crist Hospice for their superior care, especially Crystal and Diane. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 217 E. Mesa Ave. Contributions may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice in his name, or a . Online condolences www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 26, 2020