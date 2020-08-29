IN MEMORIAM

John L. Rivas

















John "JR"

Husband, father of five,

grandfather of thirteen, great-grandfather of ten and we know you are watching over all of us. Ten years have gone by since God took you home. Every day you are in our thoughts and prayers. We miss you in so many ways; your strength, laughter, and most of all your love. We cherish the time and memories we have of you. You were a role model for your family and the students/ athletes you came in contact with.

You will forever be in

our hearts.

Love,

Your wife, Clara

and Family