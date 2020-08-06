John "Sonny" Martinez,
73, passed away, March 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Valdez, Colo., on Aug. 12, 1946. He was a veteran serving in the Army National Guard. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Florida Martinez. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Diane; six children, Renee (Eric) Carson, Wendy (John) Ortiz, John (Jennifer) Martinez, Cherie Martinez, Christine (Eric) Hernandez and Salvador (Monique) Martinez; 20 grandchildren, 19 great-grand-children; sisters, Elaine (Leonard) Gutierrez, Patty Trujillo, Norma (Leroy) Velasquez, Bernadette (Pete) Mascarenas; extended family and friends. John loved painting cars, watching the Denver Broncos and dancing with Diane. His celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, Fellowship of The Rockies, wear your Bronco attire. The family would like to Thank Angelus Chapel and Sangre De Cristo Hospice. Send a special memory to the family at: www.angeluspueblo.com