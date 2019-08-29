|
|
IN MEMORIAM
John L. Rivas
John, "JR"
Husband, father,
grandfather,
great-grandfather.
Nine years have gone by since God took you home.
Every day you are in
our thoughts and prayers.
We miss you in so many ways; your strength, your laughter, and most of all, your love.
We cherish the time and memories we have of you.
You were a role model
for your family and the students/athletes you
came in contact with.
You will forever
be in our hearts.
Love,
Your Wife Clara
and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 29, 2019