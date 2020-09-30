John Robert Marks
passed away Sept. 26, 2020. John was born to John and Eva (Wiger) Marks on Oct. 10, 1933, in Pitcher, Okla. Preceded in death by parents; sister, Martha Leep; and in-laws, Bill and Anna Mae Berckefeldt. Left to cherish his memory loving wife of 42 years, Anna Carol Marks; daughters, Dickie Lee Carroll and Terry Kay Capito of Pueblo; step children, William (Jody) Hugley, Diana Lee Hugley of Pueblo and Robert (Carolynn) Hugley of Casper, Wyo.; Eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Sharon (Ray) Cetin; and extended family and friends. John retired from Colorado State Hospital working in plant operations. John loved his family and loved being around his grandchildren. He had numerous hobbies, including arts and crafts. In lieu of food and flowers, please donate to Sangre De Cristo Hospice or a charity of your choice
. Memorial service will be held at a later date.